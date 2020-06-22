Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it still plans to start its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany at the end of 2020 or in early 2021, the company's head of investor relations says, despite the threat of expanded U.S. sanctions against the project.

Despite delays caused by permitting issues in Denmark and then U.S. sanctions, just 160 km (99 miles) of Nord Stream 2 is left to lay in Danish waters out of the total 2,460 km length.

Separately, Gazprom's head of pricing says he expects the company's average gas export price in 2020 of $130-$140/Mcm, in line with an April estimate of ~$133.