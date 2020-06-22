ViacomCBS (VIAC -1% , VIACA -1% ) is changing up its strategy for the newest movie in its SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, moving it from a theatrical release to premium video on demand at first.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was among the few big-studio releases set to be a bellwether as U.S. movie theaters get ready to reopen in coming weeks, along with Tenet from Warner Bros. and Mulan from Disney. It had been set for theatrical release on Aug. 7, just after July's openings of the other films.

But now ViacomCBS will move it to premium VOD in early 2021, after which it will go exclusively to the CBS All Access streaming service.

The first SpongeBob movie in 2004 grossed $141.M worldwide; a 2015 sequel grossed $325.2M.

To compete with the uptick in streaming competition with the arrivals of HBO Max and Peacock, CEO Bob Bakish has laid out details of plans for expand CBS All Access into a higher-profile offering.