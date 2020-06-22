Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1% ) has won a court ruling blocking California from requiring it to tell consumers that the glyphosate chemical in its Roundup herbicide can cause cancer.

A federal judge in Sacramento granted Bayer's request to block the state from requiring the company or any businesses from providing a "clear and reasonable warning before exposing any individual to glyphosate."

Bayer's Monsanto unit has fought California's attempt to add glyphosate to a list mandated by Proposition 65 that requires explicit warnings for consumer products containing substances that may cause cancer or birth defects.