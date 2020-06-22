Sarepta (SRPT +1.8% ) inks an agreement with Codiak BioSciences aimed at designing and developing engineered exosome therapeutics to deliver gene therapy, gene editing and RNA technologies for neuromuscular diseases.

Naturally occurring particles called exosomes shuffle molecular payloads between cells, facilitating intercellular communication. Codiak Biosciences’ focus is using those nanoparticles for safe delivery of medicines to specific cell types via leveraging its engEx platform

The two-year deal includes up to five targets. Codiak is eligible to receive up to $72.5M in upfront and license fee payments plus research funding. Sarepta has the exclusive option to license any of the candidates.

If Sarepta exercises an option, Codiak will be responsible till the IND phase while Sarepta will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.