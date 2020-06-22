Wall Street rides tech strength to a higher close

Stocks ended higher, helped by the tech sector, but just off the highs following a brief downturn in late trading following pessimistic comments about COVID-19 by Texas’ governor.

The S&P 500 rose 0.66% , the Dow climbed 0.59% and the Nasdaq ended up 1.11% .

"To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The Information Technology sector rose 1.7% . Megacap techs outperformed. Apple gained 2.65% on the day of its virtual developers conference. Microsoft, up 2.8% , said it will move its streamers and the audience to Facebook Gaming.

Consumer Discretionary closed higher, up 0.9% . At the top of the gainers list was Gap, up 8.25% , after Wells Fargo boosted it two notches to Overweight from Underweight. Chipotle was also strong, rising 5.9% .

The weaker stocks in the sector were again tied to reopening. Cruise line issues struggled again. Carnival fell 3.3% and Royal Caribbean lost 6.3% . Casino stocks also fell. Wynn tumbled 4% , MGM lost 2.4% , while Las Vegas Sands fell 1.9% . Jim Chanos said WYNN and LVS could be casualties in an escalating trade war.