Wall Street rides tech strength to a higher close

Stocks ended higher, helped by the tech sector, but just off the highs following a brief downturn in late trading following pessimistic comments about COVID-19 by Texas’ governor.
The S&P 500 rose 0.66%, the Dow climbed 0.59% and the Nasdaq ended up 1.11%.
"To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The Information Technology sector rose 1.7%. Megacap techs outperformed. Apple gained 2.65% on the day of its virtual developers conference. Microsoft, up 2.8%, said it will move its streamers and the audience to Facebook Gaming.
Consumer Discretionary closed higher, up 0.9%. At the top of the gainers list was Gap, up 8.25%, after Wells Fargo boosted it two notches to Overweight from Underweight. Chipotle was also strong, rising 5.9%.
The weaker stocks in the sector were again tied to reopening. Cruise line issues struggled again. Carnival fell 3.3% and Royal Caribbean lost 6.3%. Casino stocks also fell. Wynn tumbled 4%, MGM lost 2.4%, while Las Vegas Sands fell 1.9%. Jim Chanos said WYNN and LVS could be casualties in an escalating trade war.
Crude oil rose above $40/barrel, rising about 2.2% to $40.70. Genscape reported a drawdown at the Cushing, Okla. hub of 3.6 million barrels, helping sentiment.