Trump adds worker visas to extended green card ban

The administration's ban on green cards issued outside of the U.S. will stay in effect until the end of the year and many temporary work visas will be added to the freeze as well, the Associated Press reports.

The move is estimated to free up as many as 525,000 jobs while the economy is suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

The ban applies to new H-1B visas, which are used by major U.S. tech companies, new H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, new J-1 visas for exchange students, and new L-1 visas for managers of multinational companies.