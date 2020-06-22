Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is now available to stream on Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Xfinity platform, giving subscribers easy access through their TV to Spotify music and podcasts.

The offerings will also begin rolling out to X1 customers over the Internet.

Those with Xfinity Flex and (in coming days) X1 can say "Spotify" into their voice remote and log in to start streaming Spotify. New customers can create a Spotify account directly in the interface.

Spotify joins other audio streaming services already on the platform: Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.