In order to focus better on its key businesses and geographies, Grainger (NYSE:GWW) entered into an agreement to sell its China distribution business to a purchaser owned by the latter's management team and Sinovation Ventures, a China-based venture capital firm.

It plans to retain the global sourcing operations based in China and support the private label products portfolio.

DG Macpherson, CEO Grainger, said that, "I applaud the Grainger China team members for doing a remarkable job to drive profitable growth over the years."

Deal is expected to close later this year.