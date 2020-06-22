Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says pre-order levels for Tesla's (TSLA -0.7% ) Cybertruck are over 650K based on the firm's estimate.

Ivesa notes the initial Cybertruck will be offered in three models: a single motor version with battery range of 250+ miles (base model), a dual motor version with a battery version of 300+ miles starting at $49,900 and a trifecta-motor version with a range of 500+ miles which starts at $69,900.

More details: Production on the Cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2021 with the trifecta-motor version not starting production until 2022. Tesla expects the triple-motor version to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete a quarter mile sprint in 10 seconds. The cybertruck is expected to have stronger towing capabilities than Ford's F150 and Rivian's R1T.

Austin is expected to win out over Tulsa as the site of Cybertruck production.