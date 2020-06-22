Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) says it expects Q2 overall sales will decline 30%-35% compared with the prior-year period, as sales trends that showed improvement from April to May should continue to gain through June.

The company anticipates Q2 results in its Polyurethanes division to come in modestly better than expected, but results in the Textiles Effects division likely are weaker than expected, with adjusted EBITDA for the division finishing "slightly negative."

Seaport Global downgraded the stock last week to Neutral from Buy on concerns about the pace of recovery in the company's key markets and a lack of visibility.