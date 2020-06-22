Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) has suspended its quarterly cash dividend until conditions improves.

ARKR has furloughed all hourly employees and ~95% of management personnel, temporarily reduced the pay of corporate and administrative staff by 50% to 75% and senior management pay by 75% to 95%, and suspended all board fees.

The Company entered into a payment suspension agreement to defer all monthly interest payments through June 1, 2020 and deferred aggregate principal payments of $0.675M due on June 1, 2020.

Suspended the majority of lease payments for the months of April, May and June 2020.

Canceled or delayed all non-essential CapEx.

Previously: Ark Restaurants reports Q2 results (June 22)

Previously: Ark Restaurants defers dividend payment (March 13)