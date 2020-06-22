New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) declares $0.10/share quarterly dividend, 100% increase from prior dividend of $0.05.

CEO Michael Nierenberg: "We have seen strong improvement throughout the second quarter ... Our operating company has continued to perform well, non-agency asset values have increased, and we have meaningfully decreased the mark to market exposure of our portfolio."

Forward yield 5.4%

Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 2; ex-div July 1.

See NRZ Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.