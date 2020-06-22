Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) gains 2.5% in after-hours trading after announcing plans to transition capital into agency RMBS investments as it continues to focus on increased liquidity and reduces its credit position through opportunistic sales.

The move comes after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in severe dislocations in financial markets, which led the mREIT to suspend margin payments to its counterparties and delay its common and preferred stock dividends.

Since the end of Q1, Invesco Mortgage paid off all its repurchase agreement debt and reduced secured loans to $837.5M from $1.35B.

As of May 31, 2020, IVR had ~$540M of unlevered assets "that we expect to benefit from further improvement in economic conditions and financial market liquidity," said CEO John Anzalone.

Declares Q2 cash dividend of 2 cents per share.

Book value per common share of $5.02 at March 31, 2020 sank from $16.29 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 effective net interest income of $107.6M increased from $97.1M for Q4 2019; effective interest rate margin of 2.27% vs. $1.67 in the previous quarter.

Q1 total interest income of $186.7M vs. $192.8M in Q4 2019.

Conference call on June 23 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Invesco Mortgage Capital EPS of -$10.38 (June 22)