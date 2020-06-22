Nano cap Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) announces encouraging results from a Japan-based lab study evaluating lead candidate CRV431 in a mouse model of renal fibrosis (scarring).

Kidney fibrosis was 42% lower in a model of unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) in mice who received 50 mg/kg/day of CRV431 for two weeks compared to those who received placebo.

The company says CRV431 inhibits a family of proteins called cyclophilins that play key roles in a range of cellular functions. It is being investigated as a treatment for HBV infection and NASH.