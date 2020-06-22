T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will sell just under 133.55M shares of common stock in connection with SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) monetization of part of its holdings in the company.

For every share it sells in a public transaction, T-Mobile is agreeing to repurchase a share from a SoftBank subsidiary at a price equivalent to what it received. So, the public transactions won't involve gain or loss to T-Mobile and won't affect its capitalization or the number of outstanding shares.

It's registering 133,548,303 shares of common stock for offering, and underwriters will get an option to buy up to an additional 10,016,123 shares.

It expects on June 26 to distribute subscription rights to purchase 0.05 shares of its common stock, for up to 19.75M shares. That will entitle existing shareholders to subscribe for common stock at the per share price to the public in the public offering. The rights are those of record as of 5 p.m. ET on June 25.

T-Mobile also intends to sell up to 30M shares to a Delaware statutory trust, in order to offer cash mandatory exchangeable trust securities in a private offering exempt from registration.