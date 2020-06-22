Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) says it plans to idle the Kielty underground mine and the Delbarton preparation plant in West Virginia, affecting 170 employees, due to "sustained adverse market conditions."

The Kielty mine produces coal for thermal, industrial and metallurgical coal markets, and the Delbarton plant serves the Kielty mine.

Contura also will not construct a new refuse impoundment at its Cumberland Mine in Pennsylvania, and will stop supplying coal from the mine after year-end 2022.

"Given the current market conditions and what we expect from the near-term outlook, it is clear that these properties are not economical and will not be able to deliver the kind of value we strive for in our portfolio," CEO David Stetson says.