Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) -3.7% after-hours, disclosing it received a letter from Boeing (NYSE:BA) which directed the company to further reduce its 2020 737 production plan due to the impact of COVID-19 and accumulated inventory of Spirit's 737 products.

Spirit now expects to deliver only 72 shipsets to Boeing, which includes 37 shipsets to be produced and delivered over the rest of this year and 35 shipsets already delivered to Boeing, compared with 125 planned earlier.

Because of the production cuts, Spirit says it could breach the financial covenants under its credit agreement without an amendment or waiver.