PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it is offering $4B in common stock and separately $1.23B in equity units, as expected, as part of its plan to fund its emergence from Chapter 11.

The offerings are expected to price later this week and close on or about July 1; if the offerings are successful, PG&E anticipates emerging from Chapter 11 on or about July 1.

The company, which last week agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter, is raising money to help cover $25.5B in damage claims it resolved in its bankruptcy through settlements with fire victims, insurers and local governments.