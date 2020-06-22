KBR (NYSE:KBR) will exit most of its liquefied natural gas construction and other energy projects, CEO Stuart Bradie wrote to employees today.

The engineering firm will focus on government contracts and technology businesses, and "no longer engage in lump sum, blue collar construction services," as COVID-19 accelerated the decision to leave fixed-contract energy projects, Bradie said.

Potential impairments related to KBR's current LNG projects are not yet clear, but Bradie told an investor webcast last week that the energy business likely would be "marginally profitable" this year and ~85% of the company's FY 2020 earnings would come from government business.