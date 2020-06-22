The largest union at General Dynamics' (GD -2.4% ) Bath Iron Works voted to go on strike at midnight Sunday in a dispute over proposals involving the hiring of subcontractors and changes to seniority.

Members of the Machinists Union Local S6, which represents 4,300 of the company's 6,700 employees, approved the strike and rejected a three-year contract that would have given production workers a 3% raise each year.

Bath Iron Works already has fallen six months behind on ship construction, partly due to COVID-19, and the strike threatens to further delay production of destroyers for the U.S. Navy.