Barstool Sports Bars could be coming to a casino near you.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and namesake of the Davey Day Trader blog, on CNBC's Mad Money said he "wanted more equity" in Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) when the deal was struck.

In a reference to the recent cautious call from Deutsche Bank, Dave says the analyst is missing the "strangehold" Barstool Sports has on the gambling public and what it could mean for PENN. He couldn't be more "confident" about the future when their Sportsbook app is launched.

He notes he was offered equity in DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) "a decade ago," but "no one" speaks to the audience like Barstool Sports. It's why DraftKings and Fanduel (DUEL) "pay us millions of dollars" in advertising, he added.

"We will be a dominant player in the game" when the sports app launches he said.

The valuations of DraftKings ($13B) and PENN ($4B) should be reversed, Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini agreed in a question asked about the respective valuations, as the company is "going to crush it" going to the fall, 2021 and 2022.

No one has a fan base like Barstool, and it will drive "tremendous" value around PENN, with growth around the Sportsbook, she added.

The PENN CEO, Jay Snowden, discussed the potential of activating the Barstool audience, and how they would come to the properties, with branding like "Barstool Sports Bars."

The company highlighted the upside it expected from the deal just last month.