White House Adviser Peter Navarro, in a interview on Fox, said that the trade deal is finished, as the White House responds to what it feels was China's late warning on the coronavirus outbreak.

Navarro noted that they only learned of the virus after the deal was signed on January 15, after "hundreds of thousands" of people had already come to the U.S.

The President questioned the deal in May and whether China was complying, and also threatened to cut ties with Beijing late last week.

S&P futures have moved from flat to down 0.8% . They gained 0.5% during the day session.

Update at 10:20 PM ET: Navarro tells the WSJ his comments were "taken wildly out of context." He says he was talking about a lack of trust. Stock index futures have recovered, with the S&P 500 now back to roughly flat on the evening session.

The president himself chimes in, tweeting: "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!"

