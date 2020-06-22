American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to increase the size of its share and convertible bond offerings to an aggregate total of $2B, Bloomberg reports.

American is said to be selling $1B of new shares priced at $13.50 each, 9.5% below today's $14.92 closing price, and the convertible note portion also was increased to $1B, set to price at a 6.5% coupon and a 20% conversion premium, according to the report.

The carrier had planned to raise $1.5B in the offering, with an equal split of equity and convertible bond sales.

American also is marketing a $1.5B secured junk bond maturing in 2025 with early pricing discussions for a ~12% yield and a $500M four-year loan facility at an all-in yield of ~11%, Bloomberg reports.