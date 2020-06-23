Expanding an existing 2018 collaboration on 'mRNA' vaccines for infectious diseases, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is strengthening its pact with Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to develop shots for COVID-19 and the flu.

Messenger RNA technology is an alternative approach to conventional vaccines that tries to defeat a pathogen by injecting ribonucleic acid into the body that then teaches cells to identify and attack the virus.

The deal could be valued at as much as $2.3B for Translate Bio, with total upfront payments of $425M and potential future milestones and other payments of up to $1.9B.