The first patient has been enrolled in Sanofi’s (NASDAQ:SNY) Phase 3 clinical trial of partner Principia Biopharma's (NASDAQ:PRNB) SAR442168 in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Upon dosing, Principia will be entitled to a $50M milestone payment.

The trial will assess efficacy of daily SAR442168 compared to a daily dose of 14 mg teriflunomide (Aubagio) in 900 participants measured by annualized adjudicated relapse rate in participants with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Secondary objectives will assess efficacy of SAR442168 compared to teriflunomide on disability progression, MRI lesions, cognitive performance and quality of life.

In late 2017, Principia formed a collaboration with Sanofi under which PRNB granted Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize SAR442168.