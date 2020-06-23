Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has surpassed Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) to become the best performer among tech companies since the coronavirus pandemic began roiling the economy.

Shares surged 15% on Monday to record a 60% gain over the past seven trading days, and are up 222% since the market's peak on Feb. 19 (Zoom is up 159% over that stretch).

As a cloud computing services providers, Fastly has major customers like Shopify, Spotify and Slack, which are all seeing usage spikes with so many people working remotely.

"Its customers are a lot of the next-generation bleeding-edge tech companies," said DA Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria, who has a Buy rating on the stock. "It's the combination of a company with really strong fundamentals and everything executing really well and at the same time, I think, momentum is building on that."

Seeking Alpha author Steve Auger called it back in May, saying there was more bullishness to come in an article, Crushing It: Fastly Is The Latest Digital Transformation Breakout Stock.