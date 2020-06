Europe indexes are lighting up as data gave markets another sign that eurozone countries were recovering from lockdowns across the region.

DAX +2% ; CAC +1.5% ; Euro Stoxx 50 +1.8% ; Euro Stoxx 600 +1.3% .

The flash purchasing managers index data - measuring activity in both the services and manufacturing sector - came in at 47.5 in June, up from a final reading of 31.9 in May.

On Monday, flash consumer confidence data for the eurozone and wider EU also showed a further recovery in June.