The ADL and NAACP last week called for big advertisers to pull spending from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for July to protest toxic content on its platforms.

Several apparel brands have taken up the call, including The North Face and Patagonia, while Ben & Jerry's is considering joining the group.

"What they've been doing is not fully right with our values, period," said CEO Matthew McCarthy. "The reality is, anything that's right for the business, but wrong for our values, is wrong."

While Ben & Jerry's parent Unilever (UL, UN) said the move is not a solution "at this stage," the ice cream brand has taken different positions than the broader company in the past.