Blackstone's Schwarzman sees 'V-shaped' recovery this summer

Predictions on the current stock rally continue to rage and forecasts for the economy are no different.

"You'll see a big V in terms of the economy going up for the next few months because it's been closed," Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman told Bloomberg Invest Global on Monday, though it may "take quite a while before we sync up and get back to 2019 levels."

Also at the event, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said he believes the recovery will begin by year-end and a normalization of the economy in the second half of 2021.