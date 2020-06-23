PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has priced $250M of 1.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2025 in a private placement.
Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M of notes.
Closing date is June 25.
Interest payable semiannually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2021.
Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$241.3M (or $277.6M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), and a portion of the net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for working capital or other general corporate purposes.
