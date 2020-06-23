PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has priced $250M of 1.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2025 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M of notes.

Closing date is June 25.

Interest payable semiannually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2021.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$241.3M (or $277.6M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), and a portion of the net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for working capital or other general corporate purposes.

Press release

Previously: PagerDuty proposes private placement of $250M of convertible senior notes (June 22)