Futures rebound after trade deal clarification

Trade-related headlines are casting light on the delicate state of the markets after a comment from Peter Navarro sent assets whipsawing.

In an interview on Fox News, the White House trade adviser said a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was "over," though he later clarified that his comments had referred to the "lack of trust" in the Chinese administration.

President Trump later confirmed the trade deal between the U.S. and China was "fully intact," adding he hoped Beijing would continue to live up to the terms of the agreement.

U.S. stocks are likely to continue their climb higher today, with futures tied to the S&P 500 ahead by 0.7% , as the manufacturing and services sectors begin to recover from lockdowns.

Data from Europe overnight showed an upturn in June, while surveys of American purchasing managers will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.