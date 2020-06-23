XTM has completed the technology build enabling automated data collection from Regis Corporation's (NYSE:RGS) point of sale (POS) and salon management platform facilitating instant earnings payouts to the Today card and digital wallet.

The XTM platform automates the collection of all earnings data and transfers funds to the stylists' Today digital wallets and prepaid card at the end of each shift.

"We are all trying to create a safe environment for our customers and staff," said Luther Winchell, Regis Corp. Franchise owner of 26 salons. "XTM's solution allows us to eliminate the need to handle cash, keep same day payouts and reduce time spent managing disbursements to our hard-working stylists."