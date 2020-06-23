Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will begin selling a plant-based breakfast sandwich made with Impossible sausage as part of its summer menu at most U.S. locations.

"Over the years, in response to customer interest, we have added plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, coconut, almond, and oat milk. We are thrilled to expand our plant-based menu into food with this new breakfast sandwich," said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at the company.

Previously, Starbucks partnered with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to offer similar plant-based sandwiches in Canada and China.