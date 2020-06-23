K2 Cyber Security has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to bring the K2 Security Platform to market through the extensive network of channel partners while supporting them before and during the sale.

“K2 Cyber Security provides an innovative platform offering considerable capabilities to strengthen security infrastructure for customers,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX. “This is a strong addition to the array of cybersecurity products SYNNEX brings to the channel to address some of the most common threats to today’s businesses.”

