BioInvent International AB (OTC:BOVNF) enrolls first patient in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of BI-1206 in combination with collaborator Merck's (NYSE:MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for patients with solid tumors.

The objective of this trial is to explore the safety and tolerability profile of the combination of BI-1206 with KEYTRUDA, to characterize the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) profile and determine recommended dose of BI-1206 when combined with KEYTRUDA.

The trial is divided into part A, a dose escalation of BI-1206 in combination with the standard dose of KEYTRUDA, and part B, which will explore the activity of the combination treatment in patients with advanced lung cancer, melanoma and other types of malignancies.