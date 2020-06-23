Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) reports June portfolio rent collections at 87%, compared to 85% for May and 84% for April.

The Company or is in active negotiations with over 95% of commercial tenants seeking rent relief.

Expects to post another solid quarter of construction profits as the third-party general contracting business continues its high rate of production.

Expects to pay Q3 dividend, if positive trend continues through July and into August.

Louis Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that the company expects to collect over 90% of rents across the entire portfolio for June.

Source: Press Release