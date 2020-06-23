WIMI Hologram Cloud is setting up a joint venture to explore semiconductor sector
Jun. 23, 2020 6:27 AM ETWiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)WIMIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Limited, a wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary of WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), is setting up a joint venture to explore opportunities in the semiconductor sector.
- The integration with high-quality semiconductor assets or cooperation with chip companies with strong technology will enhance the company's competitiveness and consolidate its position in the industry of holographic 3D vision software application.
- The company plans to invest in the semiconductor sector, acquire semiconductor assets and cooperate with chip factory in the future so as to enhance its technical service capability and retain current customers.
- It expects the joint venture to develop relevant operations in the semiconductor sector in the next three years.