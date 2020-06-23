Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) has priced $1B of 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2025 in a private placement, with an initial purchasers' option to purchase an additional $150M of notes.

Closing date is June 25.

Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2021.

Net proceeds will be $983M (or $1,130.5M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), and $126.3M of the net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.