Nevada plans to adopt California's zero emission vehicle policy to follow in the path of Washington, Minnesota and New Mexico. The state is proposing to require ZEV rules beginning in the 2025 model year and to allow automakers to earn credits toward meeting requirements starting in the 2023 model year.

Nevada and other states are moving forward with stricter emissions rules even as a lawsuit proceeds between the Trump administration and 23 states over the right to implement similar requirements.

"New regulations will not require anyone to give up their current vehicle or choose one that does not work for their lifestyle or business needs," states Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Nevada is the home of a large Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gigafactory.