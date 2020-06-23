With a population of about 360K, the county of Guetersloh is going back under lockdown after more than 1.5K workers in the Rheda-Wiedenbrück meat processing plant - one of Europe's largest - were confirmed positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

That outbreak helped raise the reproduction rate (the "R" rate) for the entire country to nearly 3. Experts like to see this number below 1 to keep the spread under control.

The lockdown order was given by North Rhine-Westfalia State premier Armin Laschet, who is seen replacing Angela Merkel as chancellor next year.