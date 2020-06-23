Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) +5.5% in Frankfurt after Germany's Handelsblatt reports the company is close to reaching a settlement worth $8B-$10B with plaintiffs in the dispute over its glyphosate-based weedkiller.

Bayer's supervisory board is due to discuss and vote on the settlement in the coming days, according to the report, which also says all plaintiff attorneys representing Roundup cases appear to have signed onto the deal.

Last month, Bayer reportedly reached verbal agreements to resolve many of the ~125K U.S. lawsuits over Roundup but supervisory board approval was still needed.