Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) +10% announces closing of an underwritten public offering of 34.29M units at $0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of $12M.

Each unit consisted of one common share and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share and immediately separated upon issuance.

The company granted Maxim another 5.142M common shares or prefunded warrants and/or up to 5.142M class A warrants, of which Maxim has exercised its option to purchase 5.139M common shares and 5.139 class A warrants.

Source: Press Release