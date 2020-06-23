Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) announces final safety data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of lead candidate intranasal racemic ketamine (SLS-002), in development for major depressive disorder.

All doses tested were safe and well-tolerated with not serious adverse events. Mild increases in blood pressure were observed in seven subjects, all transient and resolved without intervention.

A two-part proof-of-concept study is next up. Part A will be an open-label study based on 16 participants, while Part B will randomize ~120 subjects that will compare SLS-002 to placebo.

The company will host a key opinion leader event today at 1:00 pm ET focused on mood disorders.