Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) plans to use Houlihan Lokey as an adviser to help it recover from an accounting scandal, according to Reuters.
Sources indicate that Houlihan Lokey will be tasked with providing financial and strategic advice to the company.
Houlihan Lokey has a history of working with distressed companies.
Shares of Luckin Coffee are up 2.83% in premarket trading to $3.27 on volume of over 69K. With a potential Nasdaq delisting on the horizon, Luckin could trade with even more volatility.