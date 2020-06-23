An independently managed subsidiary of Investindustrial VII L.P. to purchase $164M in newly issued convertible, perpetual preferred stock, convertible into shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) at an initial conversion price of $16.75/share, a 45% premium to Knoll’s thirty-trading day volume-weighted average price.

The preferred stock carries a 4.50% dividend, which will be payable at Knoll’s option in cash or in kind for the first 2 years and payable in cash thereafter.

Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to have Investindustrial VII as a shareholder, fortifying our balance sheet and enhancing our ability to continue to execute our strategic plan in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” commented Andrew Cogan, Knoll Chairman and CEO.