Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) The Climate Pledge Fund will have $2B in initial funding and invest in tech that helps reduce the impact of climate change.

The venture capital fund will invest in a wide range of industries, including energy generation, transportation, and battery storage.

Amazon is among the companies with a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Amazon's previous climate change actions include leading a $700M funding round for EV startup Rivian. Amazon later pledged to buy 100K Rivian delivery vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.