Moody's Investors Service affirms the government of Australia's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aaa, the agency's highest rating.

Maintains stable outlook.

The Australian dollar rises 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

The ratings reflect Moody's expectation that "Australia's economic and institutions and governance strengths will continue to support the sovereign's resilience in the face of shocks including the current coronavirus pandemic."

For Australia, the coronavirus pandemic has reduced Chinese demand for its exports, exacerbating the effects of the U.S.-China trade dispute; and widened its fiscal deficits and increased the government debt burden.

Moody's expects that "a long-standing consensus on prudent management of public finances will continue to prevail, and as the economy recovers, the sovereign's fiscal strength will remain broadly resilient."

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, CROC, FLAU, DAUD, FAUS, HAUD, UAUD