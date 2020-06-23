Deutsche Bank lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to a Sell rating from Neutral on its view that consensus EPS estimates are too high.

Analyst Seldon Clarke warns that flooring is likely to be the most challenged of any major building product category over the next 6 months to a year due to the discretionary nature of the consumer purchase.

DB drops its price target on Mohawk to $77 vs. the 52-week trading range of $56.62 to $156.60 and average Wall Street PT of $95.18.