Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is partnering with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to help companies' employees get back to work while following rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Solutions will include "boarding passes' for building and elevator entry, as well as a safe occupancy management system that will send warnings when room occupancy limits are reached.

Employee check-in and contact tracing will be also be available. Data will be collected many times per second using Siemens sensors, and delivered to workers and managers via apps.