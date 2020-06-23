Citing long-term growth potential, Imperial Capital starts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) with an Outperform rating and $58 price target.

Analyst Jeff Kessler says that AMBA's addition of data-processing services "will not only drive higher market share for Ambarella, but retain the value proposition against many would-be (including much larger) competitors."

The transformation could create a rocky 2020, but will lead to a successful moat within two to three years, writes Kessler. AMBA should see "superior performance" by H2 2022.

Ambarella shares closed yesterday at $48.83. The company has a Neutral average Wall St. Analysts rating.